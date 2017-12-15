Element interactability checks with geckodriver and Firefox 58

When you are using Selenium and geckodriver to automate your tests in Firefox you might see a behavior change with Firefox 58 when using the commands Element Click or Element Send Keys . For both commands we have enabled the interactability checks by default now. That means that if such an operation has to be performed for any kind of element it will be checked first, if a click on it or sending keys to it would work from a normal user perspective at all. If not a not-interactable error will be thrown.

If you are asking now why this change was necessary, the answer is that we are more WebDriver specification conformant now.

While pushing this change out by default, we are aware of corner cases where we accidentally might throw such a not-interactability error, or falsely assume the element is interactable. If you are hitting such a condition it would be fantastic to let us know about it as best by filing an geckodriver issue with all the required information so that it is reproducible for us.

In case the problem causes issues for your test suites, but you totally want to use Firefox 58, you can use the capability moz:webdriverClick and turn off those checks. Simply set it to False , and the former behavior will happen. But please note that this workaround will only work for Firefox 58, and maybe Firefox 59, because then the old and legacy behavior will be removed.

That’s why please let us know about misbehavior when using Firefox 58, so that we have enough time to get it fixed for Firefox 59, or even 58.

Thanks!